John “Pete” Haley, 74, of Lenoir City, passed away Sept. 9, 2020.
Pete enjoyed socializing at the flea market where he was known as the “Hot Wheels Guy." He had a good personality and never met a stranger. Pete had his own HVAC business for many years. He was a proud veteran of the U.S. Army and served during Vietnam.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 45 years, Brenda Haley; parents, Jay and Naomi Haley; and sisters, Debbie and Edith.
He is survived by his daughter, Gaylene Thompson (Clay); granddaughter, Shelby Thompson; sister, Sam Skidmore; and many nieces and nephews, including his niece and caregiver, Kimberly Ghormley.
At his request, there will be no service. Memorials may be made to charities supporting veteran organizations.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com