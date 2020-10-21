John D. Richardson Jr.

John D. “Johnny” “Papaw” “Uncle John” Richardson Jr., 78, of Loudon, passed away Sunday, Oct. 18, 2020, at his home.
Johnny served in the Army National Guard and was retired from Allied Signal with more than 30 years service. He was an avid U.T. football fan and was of the Baptist faith.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Opal Richardson; and sisters, Lequida Windburn, Joyce Thomas, Mary Ward and Shirley Shubert.
He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Betty Walker Richardson; sons, Steve Richardson (fiancee' Julie) and Mike Richardson (Kelly); granddaughter, Sydnee Richardson; sister, Linda Gaston; special dog, Pugs; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express a special "thank you" to his caregiver, Riley.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 21, at New Providence Baptist Church in Loudon. A celebration of Johnny’s life will follow at 7 p.m. with the Revs. Johnny Walker and Mark Caldwell officiating. The family requests everyone wear their U.T. orange. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 1:30 p.m. Thursday and proceed to Loudon County Memorial Gardens for graveside services at 2 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made to The Pat Summitt Foundation.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com