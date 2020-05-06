Joanne Schwartz Gebert, 89, of Loudon, passed away Monday, May 4, 2020, at NHC in Farragut following an illness.
Joanne was born April 7, 1931, to Albert and Elsa Harlow Schwartz in Minneapolis, Minn. She moved to Tennessee in 1959 where she was a Girl Scout leader for 10 years before beginning her teaching career in Head Start. Joanne graduated from the University of Tennessee, earning her master’s degree in education. She taught kindergarten at William Biles Elementary School in McMinnville before moving to Loudon and taught for many years at Philadelphia Elementary School where she later retired. Joanne was a beloved school teacher and was a mother to many.
Joanne is preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Colleen Beller.
She is survived by her loving children: daughters and sons-in-law, Heidi and David Lewis of South Carolina and Lynda and Ronnie Lynn of Philadelphia; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Ande Gebert of Lenoir City; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and brother, Harlow Schwartz of Wisconsin.
A private service to remember and honor Joanne will be held at a later date. Contributions may be made in her memory to the Loudon County Humane Society, P.O. Box 602, Lenoir City, TN 37771. Online condolences for Joanne may be left at www.mcgillclick.com. McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N., Loudon.
