Jimmy Presley, 79, of Loudon, passed away Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.
He was a member and deacon of Silver Ridge Baptist. Jimmy retired from Arvin Meritor with 24 years of service. He loved fishing but most of all he loved his Lord and his family.
Jimmy was preceded in death by his parents, James "Bee" and Eva (Miller) Presley; son, Steve Presley; brothers, Roscoe, Bobby, Clayton, Wayne and Carl Presley and Garry and James Ray Miller; sister, Willie Ruth Lynn; infant sister, Sarah Elizabeth Presley; brother-in-law, Marshall “Cricket” Brown; sisters-in-law, Nellie Presley, Gerry Ann Presley, Barbara Presley and Sue Presley; mother-in-law, Carrie Brown; father-in-law, Charles Baker and wife, Gertrude; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Linda Baker Presley; sons and daughters-in-law, Danny and Berta Presley of Philadelphia and Kelley and Christi Presley of Loudon; granddaughter, Whitney Beck and husband, Bryan, of Loudon; great-grandson and light of his life, Dean Beck; step-grandchildren, Paul Davidson and wife, Mallory, and son, Dante, all of Kingston; Christina Monks and her son, Michael, of Loudon; Janice Goldsberry and husband, David, and son, Judah; Rachael Goldsberry and children, Laura, Gabe and Raylon, all of Florida; Daniel Pettus of Loudon; brother and sisters-in-law, Buster and Margaret Presley, Geneva Presley, Wilma Presley, Ann Presley, Lois and Agnes Miller; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Funeral services were held at 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City with the Rev. Scot Wells officiating. Interment followed in the Loudon County Memorial Gardens. Friends could have called at their convenience 8 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday at Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City. www.clickfuneralhome.com