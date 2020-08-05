Jerry Lee Masingo, 73, passed away Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020, at Blount Memorial Hospital after an eight-year battle with multiple myeloma.
Jerry served many positions at Greenback High School, including math teacher, coach, athletic director and administrator for 52 years. He served as Greenback's representative on the Loudon County Commission. He was an alumnus of Greenback School and the University of Tennessee. He always looked forward to the new school season and was especially thrilled when a former student, basketball player or football player stopped for a visit. You could always find Jerry under the lights at Greenback on Friday night football games. He was an avid supporter of UT and was a season pass holder for women and men's basketball and football until his health failed.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents, Lewis and Roxie Masingo; and in-laws, Joe and Ada Guider, Ralph and Jean Guider, Ben and Reba Finger, Edward Gregory, Reece Lynn, Charles and Joyce Guider and Mary Ruth Guider.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Phyllis Guider Masingo; daughters, Melissa (Brian) Ownsby and Angela (Ang) Lawrence; grandchildren, Amanda (Nathan) Wampler, Emily Miller and Marlee and Bryson Ownsby; brother, Lewis (Susan) Masingo Jr.; in-laws, Pat Guider, Edith Gregory Lynn, Jimmy Guider and Mary Jo (Dickie) Woods; and many nieces and nephews.
He leaves a large work family behind that he loved dearly with the Greenback staff with whom he served throughout his career. Because Jerry was acutely aware of the danger of COVID-19 to people with low resistance, we honored him with social distancing at a graveside service for his family and friends at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Pine Grove Cemetery in Greenback. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to Greenback School earmarked for the Jerry Masingo Math Scholarship for Greenback High School students, Greenback School, 6945 Morganton Road, Greenback, TN 37742.
