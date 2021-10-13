Jerry Jake Squires, 82, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
He was born in Spartanburg, S.C., to Johnny and Allie Squires. Our Dad, Papa and beloved friend spent his life adoring and providing for his family and showing us all what hard work looked like. He enjoyed '50s music, watching football, golf, stock car racing and fine dining at Cracker Barrel. He spent over 20 years in the restaurant business, owned/operated a local restaurant in Knoxville and winded down his career around the best of friends at Avalon Golf Course.
Along with his parents, Jerry was preceded in death by brothers, Johnny Squires and Winston Squires; sister, Barbara (Bobbio) Plyler; and mother of Scott, Stacy, and Lesli, Joan Davis Squires.
He is survived by sons, Scott Squires (Anita) and Stacy Squires; daughters, Lesli Squires Goebel (Don), Teia Squires Fuller (Jason) and Tania Squires Campbell (Richard); grandchildren, Paige McDaniel, Jake Alcorn, Hannah Squires, Mary Squires, Noah Squires, Alex Squires, Ashley Squires, Keely Squires, Chase Campbell, Jackson Fuller, Abram Fuller and Emery Fuller; and mother of Teia and Tania, Vicki Tumbling Squires; great-grandchildren, Luke, Jack, Emily, Riley, Nora and Noah; and countless lifelong friends.
He will be most remembered for his love of Jesus and his family. He lived at his home in Lenoir City where he cared meticulously for his yard and Ford Mustang convertible.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, at the Click Funeral Home Farragut chapel. A graveside service was held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, 2021, at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Spartanburg, S.C.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation by check to The First Tee of Greater Knoxville, 2351 Dandridge Ave., Knoxville, TN 37915, or on their website https://www.firstteetennessee.org.