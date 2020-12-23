Jerri Ann Brown, 70, of Lenoir City was welcomed into the arms of her Lord and savior Dec. 18, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Keith and Bessie Patrick; twin brother, Larry Patrick; brothers, Alvin Patrick, George Patrick, Tommy Patrick, A.C. Kelley and Richard Kelley; and sister, Imogene Wyrick.
She is survived by her devoted husband of 52 years, Charles Brown; daughters, Misty Brown and Charla Gentry (Tony); son, Clay Brown (Lindsey); grandchildren, Ashelee Gentry, Eli Gentry, Charlee Gentry, Jaden Brown and Ryder Brown; sister, Pat Sydes (Mayo); and beloved pets, Chucky and Doe-Dee.
Jerri attended Union Fork Creek Baptist Church. She and Charles led a Sunday school class and bus ministry for special needs individuals since 1976. She was employed by Douglas Cherokee, which she also considered a special ministry. She went above and beyond for the elderly tenants of the complexes that she managed. Jerri was a person of many passions. She loved her Lord, her family, her pets, and she was a fierce protector of them. She and Charles and the dogs enjoyed many years of traveling in their camper in the Smoky Mountains. This was her special time to rest and unwind. Jerri was very unique, with a giving heart and a huge advocate for those less fortunate. We grieve with a sad heart her passing. She will be greatly missed by those who knew her.
Friends may come by Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City at their convenience to pay their respects. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 26, and proceed to the Lenoir City Cemetery for noon graveside services led by the Rev. Donnie Houston. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Union Fork Creek Baptist Church.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com