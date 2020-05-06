Jeffrey Ben Belcher, 61, of Loudon, passed away suddenly May 2, 2020.
Jeff loved going camping with his family. He enjoyed working on cars with his son, Andy, and going to car shows with his family. He was a member and past master of Tennessee Lodge 204 F&AM. Jeff worked for Loudon Utilities Board for 38 years and was a member of Blairland Baptist Church. He loved his granddaughters.
He was preceded in death by his dad, Ben W. Belcher; and sister, Teresa Joan Haun.
Jeff is survived by his wife of 38 years, Sherri Belcher; son, Andy Belcher and wife, Carrie; mother, Shirley Jones; grandchildren, Sophie and Raelyn Belcher; sister, Kimberly Strange; very close uncles, David and Lynn Freels; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and extended family.
Funeral services were held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 5, 2020, at Loudon Funeral Home with the Rev. Jon Henson officiating. Graveside services will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 6, 2020, at Loudon County Memorial Gardens. Please observe social distancing.
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
