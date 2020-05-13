Jason Hamilton Vincil, 51, of Loudon, passed away suddenly May 7, 2020, at his home.
Jason loved his kids, cooking and writing poems.
He was preceded in death by his father, Butch Vincil; sister, Sara Vincil; brother, Ethan Vincil; best friend, Ronnie Wright; and father-in-law, Mike Hall.
He is survived by his wife, Melinda Hall Vincil; children, Amanda Jordan Vincil, Paris Vincil, Jalin Vincil and Brooklyn Vincil; and brother, Collin Vincil.
A private family service will be held.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.
