Janet Lynn Ratledge, 60, of Loudon, passed away early Wednesday morning, Dec. 22, 2021, following many courageous battles.
Born July 16, 1961, in Loudon, Jan was a 1979 graduate of Loudon High School and attended Roane State Community College in Harriman. She worked as a legal assistant in Illinois for numerous years, a job she thoroughly enjoyed and excelled in. Anyone who was fortunate enough to know Jan knew her as an animal lover. She had a lifelong passion for rescuing animals and providing them a loving, caring home. Her many pets throughout her life were a source of great joy to her and were always considered family. Jan was a talented gardener, had a keen eye for floral design and interior decoration and made every space she occupied warm and beautiful. She loved ardently, and those closest to her knew that she would meet any situation she encountered with strength, faith, resolve and humor. With Jan in your heart, tell your loved ones how much they mean to you, love your pets and try to laugh at life’s little absurdities.
Jan was preceded in death by her father, William Bert “Chig” Ratledge Jr.; mother, Mary Ann (Hall) Ratledge; brothers, John Earl Ratledge and Jeffrey William Ratledge; paternal grandparents, William Bert Ratledge Sr., and Myrtle Odessa Maples Ratledge; and maternal grandparents, Earl Hall and Gladys Miller Hall.
She is survived by three daughters, Traci Eve Young, Heather Leigh Adams and Jordan Nicole Winkenbach; one grandson, Elijah Young; two granddaughters, Alexis and Brooklyn Adams; niece, Misty (Mike) Newman; special cousin, Paula Monger Black; uncle, Joe Ratledge; many cousins and second cousins; husband, Jeff Engman; and many beloved friends that she held as family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Fetch A Friend Rescue, a group that assists in rescuing and rehoming dogs and helped Jan rehome a very special pet of her own, at www.fetchafriendrescue.org.
Services honoring and remembering Jan Ratledge will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 8, in the chapel of McGill Click Funerals & Cremation with the Rev. Curt McKee officiating. Interment will follow in New Steekee Cemetery. The family will greet friends 1-3 p.m. Saturday prior to the service at McGill Click Funerals & Cremation, 1366 Hwy 72 N. Loudon. Online condolences may be left at www.mcgillclick.com.