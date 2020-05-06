Janet Beth Eller, 63, of Loudon and formerly of Chicago, Ill., passed away Wednesday, April 29, 2020.
She was a licensed beautician and loved arts and crafts and her music.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James Roscoe and Juanita Russell.
She is survived by husband, Lindsey Eller; children, Jaime McGrew and boyfriend, Dakota Summerhawk, and CT Eller; grandchildren, Jenna, Michael and Lolo McGrew and JJ Summerhawk; sisters, Debby White, Becky White and Galena Mika; brothers, Larry Russell and Virgil Russell; brothers-in-law, Ray and LD Eller; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
A private family service was held May 2, 2020.
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.