James Granville Gossage, 82, of Lenoir City, passed away Dec. 18, 2020, at his home.
Jim was born Sept. 13, 1938, in Lenoir City, to Coy Lee and Imogene "Buck" Gossage.
Survivors include his wife, Betty Jean "B.J." Gossage; three children, Sherry, Shane and Sharmon; brother, Lee Allen Gossage; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thanks to friends Kim and Bob Hinton, John and Sherri Kiley, Don and Glenda Kiser and Kenneth Bloom for all the love and support they have given. Special thanks also to Amedisys Hospice and staff, Jess “my special angel” and Jeremy, Lori and Amy.
Per James’ request, there will be a graveside service on a date yet to be determined at Loudon County Memorial Gardens in Lenoir City.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital in Memphis.
