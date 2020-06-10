James Buford Rankin, 88, of Lenoir City, passed away June 2, 2020.
Buford was a member of Faith Harvest Baptist Church. He was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather. Buford retired from Family Brands and previously worked at Wampler’s Farm Sausage.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Mildred Rankin; brother, John Wesley Rankin Jr. and infant brother, Gordon Rankin.
He is survived by his wife of 68 years, Lela Faye Rankin; daughter and son-in-law, Phyllis and Al Roberson; sons and daughters-in-law, Ken and Sandra Rankin and Wes and Paula Rankin; grandchildren, Rachel Nichols, Sarah White, Allison Rankin and Kristin Myers; great-grandsons, Coleman James and another boy soon to arrive; sister-in-law, Lucille Wright Rankin; and nieces, Linda Lake and Rhonda Rasar.
The family received friends 1-2 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. with Pastor Phillip Smith and Buford’s son, Wes Rankin, officiating. Burial followed in the Abbott Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Faith Harvest Baptist Church, 4850 Kingston Highway, Lenoir City, TN 37771.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.