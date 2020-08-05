Jackie Williamson McBride, 84, of Lenoir City, passed away Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
She was a member of First Baptist Church in Lenoir City and the Thelma Wampler Sunday School Class. Jackie was a graduate of Lenoir City High School and Knoxville Business College. She retired from Lenoir City Utilities Board. Jackie was a member of Suburbia Women’s Club, American Business Women’s Association, Red Hat Society and was First Lady of Loudon County. She was a lifelong member of Beta Sigma Phi.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Robert T. “Bob” McBride; parents, James and Cora Williamson; sisters, Vyda Johnson, Frances Chester, Bernice Tuck, Wanda Hair, Pat Hair, Joyce Ann Williamson and Betty Perkins; and brothers, James Williamson and Lynn "Blackie" Williamson.
Jackie is survived by her son, Robert Thomas "Bobby" McBride Jr. and wife, Rebecca; daughter, Patti McBride Sigmon and husband, Rick Burnett; grandsons, Christopher Sigmon and wife, Rachel, Robert T. “R.T.” McBride III and Alex McBride; great-grandchildren, Jewelia, Rhett and Evelynn; sister, Ernestine Shaver; brother and sister-in-law, Joe and Mary Ann Williamson; sisters-in-law, Nancy Williamson, Dot and Jenny McBride; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Lantern at Morning Pointe and Caris Hospice for their special care of Jackie.
Friends could have come by 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 1, at First Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Graveside services and interment followed in the Lakeview Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church in Lenoir City.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com