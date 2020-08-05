Hugh Laverne Cardwell, 85, of Dallas, N.C., and formerly of Roane County, passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020, at his home in North Carolina.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Diana Gail Dawn Cardwell; son-in-law, Lawrence McGinnis; brother, Richard Cardwell; and sister, Betty McCall.
He is survived by his children and spouses, Dawn and Mike Luttrell, Cheryl Cardwell, Kelly and Teresa Cardwell and Dana Cardwell; grandchildren, Brittany Brenneman and Brent Hovis; great-grandchildren, Joseph Brenneman and Matthew Hayes; and several nieces and nephews.
Family and friends gathered at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug 4, at Loudon County Memorial Gardens in Lenoir City for graveside services with the Rev. C.V. Duff officiating.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com