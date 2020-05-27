Helen Ruth Hart Whitson, 80, of Black Mountain, N.C., died peacefully Saturday, May 16, 2020.
Ruth was a longtime member of Black Mountain (N.C.) Church of God and recent member of Burgin’s Chapel Baptist Church. She was a beloved mother and grandmother who always had a smile for everyone. If you met Ruth you loved her instantly. Before retirement, she worked many years at Old Fort Finishing, Old Fort and Highland Farms retirement community in Black Mountain.
She is preceded in death by her husband, JL Whitson; parents, Della Weaver Hart Reece and Mack Hart; brothers, David Hart and Bill Hart; and sisters, Hazel Hyatt and Lorraine Biddix.
Ruth is survived by her children, Allan Whitson (Robin) of Loudon, Jerry Whitson (Helen) of Charlotte and Glenda Borner (Eric) of Black Mountain; grandchildren, Laura Bruck (Aaron) of Vincennes, Ind., Daniel Whitson (Jennifer) of Sweetwater, Sydney Whitson and William Whitson both of Charlotte; brother, Robert Hart (Rachel) of Black Mountain; sister, Jeanette Hart of Marion; six great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
A limited graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 22, at Mountain View Memorial Park.
Harwood Home for Funerals and Cremation Services in Black Mountain, N.C., is handling arrangements.
