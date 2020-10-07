Helen R. Stevens, 89, of Lenoir City, passed away Friday, Oct. 2, 2020, after a lengthy illness.
She was born Nov. 11, 1930, in Due, Ga., to Clarence and Julia Dotson Ward.
Helen was a long-time member of Sixth Avenue Church of God in Lenoir City. She exemplified the fruit of the spirit, Gal. 5:22-23, “Love, Joy, Peace, Long Suffering, Goodness, Faith, Meekness and Temperance." Helen left behind a legacy of faith, unconditional love, and demonstrated empathy and compassion for others that drew everyone to her. Her joy for life and sense of humor were contagious. She was the foundation of a loving family and will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Helen cast her light on everyone she met, changing lives for the better. Her light will shine forever.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Samuel Stevens; sons, Donnie Johnson and Gordon Stevens; daughter, Sue Doan; and siblings, William Ward, Jack Ward, Herbert Ward, Freddy Ward and Katherine Lankford.
Survivors include her sons, the Rev. Robert Johnson and wife, Linda, of Richmond, Ind., Tony Stevens and wife, Jan, of New Carlisle, Ohio, and the Rev. Darrell Stevens and wife, Stella, of Lenoir City; daughters, Wanda Miller of Lenoir City, the Rev. Mary Ann Campbell and husband, Randy, of Lenoir City and Teresa King and husband, Terry, of Loudon; 19 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; sister, Violet Arden; and brother, Clarence Ward, both of Loudon.
The family would like to extend heartfelt gratitude and appreciation to granddaughters, Caitlyn Campbell, Sarah Stevens Redmond, Tessa King and Becky McConkey, and daughter-in-law, Stella Stevens, for their daily love and care for mom during her battle with Alzheimer’s.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 6, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Robert Johnson officiating. Family and friends will gather by 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and proceed to Pleasant Hill Cemetery for graveside services and interment.
