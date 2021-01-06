The Rev. Harold D. Pass, 92, passed away Monday, Dec. 28, 2020, two days after his beloved wife, Lois D. Pass.
He and Lois were members of Sixth Avenue Church of God for decades, where they served faithfully. Born Feb. 15, 1928, he served in many roles throughout his life, from principal of Nichols Elementary, retiring from retail sales at Walmart, and the passion of his life, music. He was always joyful, full of laughter, love, funny remarks and beautiful reminders of “always pray and read your Bible." He served as minister of music at different churches and sang in many quartets across the city. He loved singing and ministering with his brothers, Eugene Pass and Joe Paul Pass. He loved his family with many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews and even great-great-nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Floyd and Dora Pass; brother and sister-in-law, Eugene and Jean Pass; brother-in-law, Marvin Whitaker; and great-nephews, Corey Chandler and Bobby Pass Jr.
He is survived by his brother, Joe Paul Pass; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Carolyn and C.D. Presley; sisters-in-law, Mary Francis Whitaker and Sandra Dean; many nieces and nephews, Yvette Moore (John), Debbie Kincaid (Tad), Rodney Rehders (Jennifer), Kimberly Ailor, Jennifer Morton, William Pass (Tracey), Bobby Pass (Nancy), Susan Carroll (Norman), Cindy Mueller (Paul), Lori Gregory (Jeff), Lisa Pass and Lana Payne (Bobby); and many great-great-nieces and great-great-great-nephews, Christopher, Shelly, Lauren, Norm Jr., Andrew, Jeffrey, Joe, Jonathan, Jacob, Jared, Justin, Brandon, Blake and Benjamin, Jessica (Ray), Richard (Misha), Hunter (Angelica), Cody (Kat), Logan (Taylor), Harrison (Ashleigh), Nicholas, Courtney, Janell (Robert), Rebecca (Kurt), Jesse (Annie), Kylie, Memphis, Hadlee, Khloe, Kaeley, Ella, Hailey Grace, Jaxon, Nadia, Landyn, Brayden, Sophia, Scarlett, Joshie, Yandel, Ceaton, Charley and Cason and Rowan.
Friends may come by Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City to pay their respects. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, at Lakeview Cemetery.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com