Gladys Petty Jenkins, 96, of Lenoir City, passed away Friday morning, Oct. 30, 2020.
She attended Sixth Avenue Church of God. Gladys and her husband owned and operated E.W. Jenkins Supply Co., for many years. She also worked at Charles H. Bacon Hosiery Mill.
She was preceded in death by her husband, E.W. “Wayne” Jenkins; son, Eddie C. Jenkins; parents, Luther and Bessie Petty; and siblings, Louise Jenkins, Dorothy Munsey and Franklin Petty.
She is survived by her daughter, JoAnn Jenkins; daughter-in-law, Angela Jenkins; granddaughter, Hannah Howard (Joshua); great-granddaughter, Autumn Howard; brother, Billy Petty; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services were held at 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 1, in the Click Funeral Home chapel. A private interment will be held in the Lakeview Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Sixth Avenue Church of God Missions.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.