George Edward Schupp, 94, of Loudon, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020, at home with his family by his side.
George was a member of Bethel United Methodist Church and a veteran of the U.S. Army during WWII.
George is preceded in death by his parents, George and Louise (Boehnlein) Schupp; wife, Frances Greenwell Schupp; sons, Bruce Schupp and infant son, Rudd Anthony Schupp; and sisters, Ruth Lorraine Schupp and Dorothy Mae Weppler.
He is survived by his loving wife of 40 years, Helena (Porter) Schupp; daughters and sons-in-law, Ruth Anne and Robert Rausch of Texas and Marie and William Heimerdinger of Arizona; son, Rudd Schupp of Washington; stepsons and stepdaughters-in-law, Jim and Brenda Davis, Cosby, Mike and Terri Davis of Kentucky; 13 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
A graveside service to honor and remember George was held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, in Lakeside Cemetery in Monroe County with the Revs. Harold Custer and David Fugatt officiating. The family received friends 3-5 p.m. Saturday, May 23, at McGill Click Funerals & Cremations, 1366 Highway 72 N., Loudon. www.mcgillclick.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.