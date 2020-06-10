Gene Autry Longmire, 74, of Paint Rock, went home to be with the Lord on June 5, 2020.
Gene was preceded in death by wife, Patricia Murphy Longmire; parents, Walter and Ola Lee Longmire; sisters, Helen, Dorothy “Dot,” Mary and LaVaughn; and brothers, Jim, Joe and Larry.
He is survived by children, Tammy Melton, Rick Longmire and Genie Longmire; grandchildren, Jacob, Jackson, Rebekah and Kate Melton and Scott and Hunter Longmire; sister, Kay Williams; brothers, Jack and Ray Longmire; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.loudonfuneralhome.net. Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is serving the Longmire family.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.