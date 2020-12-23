Freeda Owen, 94, of The Neighborhood at Tellico Village, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Dec. 12, 2020.
Freeda was a member of First Baptist Church in Lenoir City. She was a homemaker and enjoyed sewing, crafting, gardening and reading her Bible daily. She was a very kind-hearted woman.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 66 years, Floyd Owen; three brothers, one sister; and her son-in-law, Dale Eichenberg.
Survivors include her children and spouses, Gary and Pat Owen of Chattanooga, Kathie Eichenberg of Caledonia, Mich., Steve and Bonnie Owen of Newaygo, Mich., and Carlene and Ron LaScola of Tellico Village; nine grandchildren; and 24 great-grandchildren.
A celebration of life for Freeda’s immediate family will be held at 11 a.m. Jan. 7 at First Baptist Church Lenoir City with the Rev. Richard DeMerchant officiating. Friends and other family are invited to attend virtually. The livestream link will be posted at www.clickfuneralhome.com when available.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church, 2085 Simpson Road, Lenoir City, TN 37772, or to The American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284.
Click Funeral Home & Cremations-Tellico Village chapel is serving the family of Freeda Owen. www.clickfuneralhome.com