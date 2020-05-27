The Rev. Fred S. Cook, of Loudon, went to be with the Lord from his home Thursday, May 21, 2020.
The son of the late Millard and Nannie Francis Cook, he was preceded in death by daughter, Tracey Lynn Cook; son, Billy Wayne Cook; five sisters and a brother.
He is survived by his loving wife of nearly 70 years, Jeannette Grimes Cook; daughter, Sharon (the Rev. Richard) Blackburn; granddaughters, Kelly (Carroll) Jernigan and Kerrey Rowe; grandson, the Rev. Kevin (Diana) Blackburn; six great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Jim Grimes; a host of nieces, nephews and an abundant number of friends.
The Rev. Cook grew up in Loudon, graduating from Loudon High School where he played football and was captain of the team his senior year. He also attended Tennessee Wesleyan College where he played football under a former high school coach. He not only loved football, but he fished, bowled, golfed and hunted.
He was called into ministry and served a pulpit for 40 years. In the early part of his ministry he was very active with the youth of the church and worked several years in youth camps. He ministered in churches across Tennessee and other states. He served the Church of God in leadership positions at the state board.
Following his retirement as a full-time pastor, he continued to preach in other capacities and actively visited shut-ins and nursing home residents. He served several years as chaplain for the Loudon County Senior Center. He was a first lieutenant in the Tennessee State Guard, where he also served as chaplain.
His greatest joy was helping someone find a relationship with Jesus Christ. He never retired from telling people about his Lord.
The family wishes to thank the nurses and staff from Professional Case Management and UT Hospice for all the great care you gave the Rev. Cook. Thank you to all the friends who called, visited and sent cards.
A service to honor and remember the Rev. Cook was held at 3 p.m. Sunday, May 24, in New Steekee Cemetery with the Revs. Kevin Blackburn, Richard Blackburn and Ernie Varner officiating. The family asks memorial contributions be sent to the Cystic Fibrosis Research Foundation, 4550 Montgomery Ave., Suite 1100, Bethesda, MD 20814.
