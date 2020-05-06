Fred Mitchell Shaver, 96, of Lenoir City, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home.
Freddie was a veteran of World War II who served in the United States Navy. He was on Omaha Beach on D-Day and served his country with tremendous pride and courage. Freddie was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Lenoir City. He was retired from the U.S. Postal Service, where he served as a mail carrier for many years. He was a member of Avery Masonic Lodge 593 F&AM for more than 50 years.
Freddie was preceded in death by his parents, Glenn and Lillie Comer Shaver; brothers, John, Walter, Charles, Glenn Jr. and Gene Shaver; and sisters, Lois, Juanita, Lucille and Frances.
He is survived by his wife of 73 years, Ernestine Williamson Shaver; daughters and sons-in-law, Sharry and Chris Reale of St. Simons Island, Ga., and Jan and Bill Thomas of Lenoir City; granddaughter, Mindi McNabb and husband, Jordan; grandson, Mitchell Thomas; sisters, Virgie Monger and Ruby Harrell; many nieces and nephews; and special friends, John Williams and Jim McKinney.
Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Monday, May 4, at Calvary Baptist Church in Lenoir City with the Revs. Joseph McGaha and Greg Long officiating. Burial followed in Loudon County Memorial Gardens with military honors. Memorial contributions may be made to Disabled American Veterans or Calvary Baptist Church.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.