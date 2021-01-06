Fayda Demarse Russell, 83, of Lenoir City, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.
She was preceded in death by her son, Troy Revis; parents, Floyd and Nellie Russell; brothers, J.R. Russell, Edward Russell and Eugene Russell; and sisters, Hazel Glass, Celeste Harrell and Joyce Smallen.
Fayda is survived by her spouse, David Jennings; children, Jesse Crabtree, Teresa Skipper, Sheila Willis and husband, Jason, Dora Jennings and husband, Todd, and Ron Rooding; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother, Joe Russell; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Services were held Jan. 2, 2020. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.loudonfuneralhome.net.