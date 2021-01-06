Fayda Demarse Russell

Fayda Demarse Russell, 83, of Lenoir City, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020.

She was preceded in death by her son, Troy Revis; parents, Floyd and Nellie Russell; brothers, J.R. Russell, Edward Russell and Eugene Russell; and sisters, Hazel Glass, Celeste Harrell and Joyce Smallen.

Fayda is survived by her spouse, David Jennings; children, Jesse Crabtree, Teresa Skipper, Sheila Willis and husband, Jason, Dora Jennings and husband, Todd, and Ron Rooding; eight grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; brother, Joe Russell; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.

Services were held Jan. 2, 2020. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.loudonfuneralhome.net.

