Evelyn Ponce passed away early Friday morning, June 5, 2020, in Knoxville.
Evelyn was born Aug. 4, 1931, in Dekalb County, Ala.,, to Hattie and Augustus Stiefel.
Evelyn started her first job as a teenager in Chattanooga making chenille bedspread samples by hand. She met her husband, Pete Ponce, on a bus trip to visit her sister (they claimed it was love at first sight). They married in March 1951.
They lived in Chattanooga before moving to Knoxville in 1970. Evelyn worked with her husband at a company he founded in 1984, now known as Ponce Metals Inc., located in Loudon. Primarily a work-at-home wife and mother, she took great pride in her family, as well as the beautiful flower gardens that earned her numerous awards.
Evelyn and Pete were avid card players and traveled extensively, both domestically and abroad. She was a very honest and caring lady, and did not hesitate to speak her mind and tell you her side of any story. In her later years, she enjoyed quizzing everyone to see if they knew the south-central states, then quickly reciting them when few others could: Kentucky, Tennessee, Alabama, Mississippi, Louisiana, Arkansas, Oklahoma and Texas.
She is survived by her children, Meleisa Elaine Ponce Teffeteller, Peter Johnathan Ponce (Linda) and Mark Anthony Ponce (Patricia); grandchildren, Dennis Ray and Sarah Rose Teffeteller (Meleisa), Peter J. Ponce Jr., Alexandria Ponce (Peter), Austin Alan and Christian Alexander Ponce (Mark), Jason Everett and Jonathan Travis Farmer (Carol); great-grandchildren, Zaedyn Alixzander Ponce (Austin) and Liam Grant Ponce (Christian); siblings, Zollie Stiefel, Willene Stiefel Hamilton and David Ladon Stiefel; and beloved nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Pete Ponce; children, Mary Frances, Teresa Marie, Paul Eric (“Peppy”) and Carol Lynn Ponce; parents; and siblings, Granville, Peggy, Faye, Marsha, Hubert and Jean.
Receiving of friends was held 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 9, at Click Funeral Home in Farragut. A graveside service will be 11 a.m. Wednesday, June 10, at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Chattanooga.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the American Heart Association, for whom she worked as a volunteer during her life.
Click Funeral Home, Farragut, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.