Ernest Lee Jones Sr., 73, of Lenoir City, passed away Dec. 29, 2021.
Ernest was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He was retired from CVG in Vonore where he worked for more than 20 years.
He was preceded in death by his son, Keith Jones; and parents, Vernon and Betty Jones.
He is survived by his loving wife, Della Jones; children, Angie Killingsworth, Ernest Jones Jr. and wife, Christine, and Julie Jones; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brother, Kenneth Jones; and many nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 2, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Burial was in the Lakeview Cemetery.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com