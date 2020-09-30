Ernest Eugene Johnson, 66, of Lenoir City, went home to be with the Lord early Sunday morning at Parkwest Medical Center.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Ernie loved to watch racing, fish and spend time with his family. He retired from Lenoir City Utilities Board and was a member of Center View Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Mary Elizabeth Johnson; sister, Mary Frances Johnson; and brother, Bob Johnson.
He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Connie Johnson; children and spouses, Justin (Bubba) and Tori Gallagher of Lancing and Brittany (Dorothy) and David Hampton of Kingston; three grandchildren; brothers, Stanley, Donnie and John R. Johnson; sister, Alice Bivens; and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 29, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Bo Selvidge officiating. Family and friends will gather by 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the funeral home and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com