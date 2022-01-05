Elmalene Thomas Smith, 100, of Lenoir City, passed away Jan. 2, 2022.
She was affectionately called “Mem” by her family.
A graduate of Lenoir City High School, she worked many years for Bell Telephone and was a receptionist for Dr. Walter Shea. She was a faithful member of Calvary Baptist Church in Lenoir City. She loved God, her church family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Thomas "J.T." Smith; parents, Elmer and Janie Thomas; and son and daughter-in-law, Edwin Thomas "Eddie Tom" and Sarah Smith.
She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Becky and Terry Holder; grandchildren, Kerry Holder (Lee) Thigpen, Brent (Bailey) Holder, Emily (Ryan) Tenry, Amanda Smith (Jimmy Campbell), Lee Smith, Mary Beth (Mike) Holley and Reed (Kristy) Smith; great-grandchildren, Maeley Nixon, Knox and Shepard Tenry, Max and Holder Thigpen, Adam, Conner and Nathan Smith, and Spencer and Gwen Holley; and great-grandchildren, Mattie Grace (Damien) Vasquez.
The Holder family greatly appreciates the care given by the staff at River Oaks Assisted Living in Lenoir City and Caris Healthcare.
Family will receive friends 1:30-3 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 5, at Calvary Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Funeral services are at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Tyson Brewster officiating followed by graveside services at Lenoir City Cemetery.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhomecom