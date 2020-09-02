Elizabeth Ann “Sissy” Kerr Winton, 57, of Lenoir City, passed away Aug. 25, 2020.
She was a member of the Church of God. Sissy was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was absolutely loved by everyone she knew. Sissy was a graduate of Lenoir City High School. She was a proud professional truck driver.
Sissy was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph and Mary Kerr; and siblings, Joann Kerr, Frank Kerr, Kathy Kerr Ternoir, Pierre Ternoir and Robert Stevens.
She is survived by her daughters, Natalie Kerr Grubb and Nicole Kerr; grandchildren, La’Trelle Kerr, Jordan Grubb and Aletha Grubb; siblings, Scotty Kerr, Charles Ramsey, Joe Harvey Kerr and Brenda Kerr Ambers; many nieces, nephews and cousins; and her pets, Rin and Earl.
The family received friends 3-4 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services were held at 4 p.m. with the Rev. Nicholas Jones officiating. A procession followed to Hackney Chapel Cemetery for graveside services and interment. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
