Edna “Tiny” Reynolds Moore, 82, of Lenoir City, passed away Friday, Dec. 11, 2020.
She was a member of Bell Avenue Baptist Church and formerly worked at Yale Security and Viskase.
Tiny was preceded in death by her son, Steven Moore; parents, James and Oleta Reynolds; brothers, Sam, Robert, J.R., George “Shorty” and R.L. Reynolds; and sisters, Annie Howard, Ola Lawson, Fannie Reynolds, Nancy Gilland and Bunia Baldwin.
She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Curtis Moore; son and daughter-in-law, Ricky and Betty Moore; grandson, Tanner Moore; special niece Tammy Silvey; and several nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut St., Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Junior Gardner officiating. Interment was at Loudon County Memorial Gardens. The family requested masks be worn and social distancing was observed.
