Dustin Michael Franklin Nix, 33, of Lenoir City, beloved son, grandson, brother and uncle, passed away peacefully at his home Monday, Sept. 14, 2020.
He was of the Baptist faith, a graduate of Lenoir City High School and worked in the maintenance department of Lenoir City Schools. Dustin was very caring and protective of his family. His greatest joy was his family, but he also loved his dogs, his boat and firearms.
Dustin was preceded in death by his grandparents, Franklin Nix Sr., Walter Voiles and Christine Voiles Johnson; and uncle, Steve Voiles.
He is survived by his loving parents, Michael and Gail Nix; grandmother, Carol Nix; sister, April Hart; special niece, Chesney Hart; special aunt, Vickie Lee; uncles and aunts, Lisa Worley and family, Marty Nix and family, Mark Nix Sr. and family and Judy Smallen; and many cousins.
The family received friends 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Taylor Adams officiating. Burial followed with a procession to Lakeview Cemetery.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com