Doyt Ray Purkey, of Lenoir City, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.
He was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force. Ray was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church and retired after working in the restaurant business.
He was preceded in death by his wives, Dortha Purkey and Oda Purkey; son, Daniel Purkey; parents, Homer and Vida Purkey; brothers, Kenneth, Carl, Roy and Edward Purkey; and sisters, Betty Pratt, Maxine Manis and Faye Oran.
He is survived by his son, Michael Purkey; several grandchildren; brother, Troy Purkey (Pam); sister, Barbara Wrather; and several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express a special "thank you" to Amedisys Hospice.
The family will receive friends 6-7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Highland Park Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Family and friends will gather at 10:30 a.m. Friday and proceed to Lakeview Cemetery for 11 a.m. graveside services. Military honors will be conducted by the Loudon County Veterans Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Highland Park Baptist Church.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com