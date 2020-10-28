Dorothy “Dottie” Atchley Pence, 93, of Lenoir City and formerly of Cleveland, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 20, 2020.
Dottie was preceded in death by husband, Robert Pence; grandson, Michael Shirley; parents, Mr. and Mrs. Chester Atchley Sr.; father and mother in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Robert P. Pence; and brother, Chester N. Atchley Jr.
Dottie is survived by daughters, Peggy Shirley and husband, Mike, and Joy Lobence and wife, Christina; grandson, Robert Benjamin Shirley; sister-in-law, Lillian Atchley; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Lenoir City for their hard work and friendliness, and especially Emily Dotson, who was like a family member to Dottie and her family.
