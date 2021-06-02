Dorothy "Dot" Bruce Carney, 102, of Lenoir City, passed away May 26, 2021. At the time of her death, Dot was the oldest living member of Central United Methodist Church in Lenoir City where she had been active in many capacities including UMW, Keystone Sunday School Class and Quilters. She was preceded in death by her husband, Leslie Carney; brothers, James Bruce and Roy Bruce; and sister, Rachel Hansen. Survivors include her daughters, Beverly Carnes (Stewart) and Mary Merwin; grandchildren, Hugh Merwin, Rachel Murphy (Jeff), Rosemary Merwin, Benjamin Merwin, Daniel Merwin, David Carnes (Eileen) and Leslie Carnes Jones (Timbs); great-grandchild, Sarah Merwin; and several nieces and nephews. Friends could have called at their convenience Friday, May 28, 2021, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends gathered at 2 p.m. Saturday at Lakeview Cemetery for a graveside service with the Revs. Scott Layer and Audrey Madigan officiating. A special thanks to the caregivers at Courtyard Senior Living in Knoxville for their special care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 301 Hickory Creek Road, Lenoir City, TN 37771. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut St., Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
