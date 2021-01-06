Donald Wayne Campbell, 76, of Lenoir City, passed away Jan. 1, 2021.
Don was a member of Blairland Baptist Church in Loudon. He grew up in Farragut and graduated from Farragut High School in 1963. Don was a veteran of the Army National Guard. He retired from Lenoir City Utilities Board. Don loved his old red Chevelle and all hot rod cars. Don was a friend to everyone.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William P. and Bonnie Campbell; and brother-in-law, Jack Morton.
Survivors include his wife, Sue Morton Campbell; daughter, Kristi Campbell Clenney and her husband, Chad; sister, Gail Garner and her husband, David; sister-in-law, Carolyn Morton; special aunt, Gladys Campbell; several nieces and nephews; and special great-niece and great-nephew, Noah and Halle Morton.
Friends may come by the funeral home 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, for graveside services at Hickory Valley Cemetery with the Rev. Jon Henson officiating.
A tremendous "thank you" to the staff at The Lantern in Lenoir City who lovingly cared for Don on a day-to-day basis. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Blairland Baptist Church, 730 Steekee Road, Loudon, TN 37774.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com