Dennis Reed McNabb Sr., 86, of Nicholson, Ga., passed away Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, at his residence.
Mr. McNabb was born in Philadelphia to the late Marshall and Annie Belle Bowers McNabb. He retired from the E.P.A., was a U.S. Air Force veteran and a member of New Harmony Baptist Church in Nicholson, Ga.
In addition to his parents, Mr. McNabb was preceded in death by his first wife, Barbara Shell McNabb.
He is survived by his wife, Sylvia Shelnutt McNabb of Nicholson, Ga.; sons, Michael McNabb (Tracy) of Colbert, Ga., and Dennis McNabb (Carol) of Commerce, Ga.; daughters, Patricia Hill of Commerce, Ga., and Penny Cash of Commerce, Ga.; 11 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Friday, Dec. 18, at the chapel of Little-Ward Funeral Home with the Revs. David Harbin and Don Blalock officiating. Interment followed at New Harmony Baptist Church Cemetery. The family received friends noon-2 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to New Harmony Baptist Church, 8816 Hwy. 334, Nicholson, GA 30565.
Little-Ward Funeral Home, Commerce, Ga., is in charge of arrangements.