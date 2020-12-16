Denise Chapman Ivey, 65, of Lenoir City, passed away Saturday Dec. 12, 2020, at her home.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Lucille Chapman; and sister, Darlene Rose Olsen.
Denise is survived by her husband of 45 years, Ike Ivey; daughter, Candace Ivey; sons, Randall Ivey, Andrew Ivey and wife, Rabeca, and Jason Ivey and wife, Brandi; grandchildren, Allison, Alyssa and Aiden Ivey and Brittany Bowman; great-grandchildren, Felix and Ivy Bowman; brothers, Richard Chapman, Ronnie Chapman and wife, Elizabeth, Raymond Chapman and wife, Becky, and Bobby Chapman; and many nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Research.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements.