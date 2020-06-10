Clyde Samuel Rayfield, 84, lifelong resident of Lenoir City, was called home to meet our Lord on Wednesday, June 3, 2020.
Clyde was born Jan. 29, 1936, to Mary and Charlie Rayfield in a farmhouse in Anderson County. Clyde was a 1955 graduate of Lenoir City High School and he retired from “Yale in town” in Lenoir City after over 30 years. Clyde was a private first class in the United States Army Reserves from 1957-63.
Most notably, Clyde is remembered as the foundation and rock of his family, having dedicated his entire life to his family and his role as a husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Clyde’s heart and spirit was, and always will be, in his beloved vegetable gardens at “the mouth” of Happy Hollow Road as he always referred to his home place. He had a farmer’s spirit and his vegetables brought him great joy. The Happy Hollow community will remember him as the gentle farmer who could always be seen working in his gardens.
Clyde was active for many years at Pleasant Hill and Friendship Baptist churches where he will forever be fondly remembered for his exceptional ability to reach out and touch others. Everyone who knew Clyde, or ever met him, loved him. He loved telling stories and could make you laugh for hours.
Clyde loved and lived for precious time with his family and friends. He enjoyed working in his many gardens, mowing his yard, working on his tractor at the farm, watching sports, selling his vegetables, visiting everyone around town and feeding peanut butter on crackers to Carl, a tiny little dog that made him laugh. Most of all, Clyde enjoyed fellowship, talking to people about the Lord and guiding them to lead a true life.
Clyde was preceded in death by his wife, Carol June Rayfield; father and mother, Mary and Charlie Rayfield; sister, Reba Cusick; and brother, Ed Rayfield.
Clyde will be lovingly remembered by his family, son, Bradley Clyde Rayfield; daughter, Robyn Lynne Blanton; sister, Jean Duff; and special family friend, Rachel Chatfield.
Clyde will also be forever cherished by his grandchildren, Barry Nolan Blanton Jr. (wife, Christina), Joshua Brandon Blanton, Brittany Amber Guinn (husband, Brad) and Bradley Clyde Rayfield II (wife, Lisa); and great-grandchildren, Maci, Grayson and Noah Guinn and Beau Blanton.
The family received friends 1-3 p.m. Sunday, June 7, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 3 p.m. with the Revs. Jimmy Riner and Glenn Gamble officiating. Interment was in Loudon County Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers were Barry Blanton Jr., Joshua Blanton, Bradley Rayfield, Brad Guinn, Doug Rayfield and Barry Cusick.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.