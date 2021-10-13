Cleo C. Hendrix Jr., 87, of Lenoir City, passed away Monday, Oct. 4, 2021.
Cleo attended My Father’s House Church in Lenoir City. Earlier in life he attended Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Clinch View Cumberland Presbyterian Church, Eatonwood Church of God, Cornerstone Church of God in Farragut, RIO church in Maryville and, most recently, Knoxville Christian Center. He served in the United States Army, 82nd Airborne Division. Cleo was a retired machinist with Union Carbide/Martin Marietta at the X/10 Plant in Oak Ridge. He was an entrepreneur over the years who owned a machine shop, trucking company and real estate investment ventures. Cleo was past Master of the Avery Masonic Lodge #593 F&AM.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Yvonne; grandson, Thomas; parents, Cleo and Merle Hendrix; and brothers, Jerry Hendrix, Max Hendrix, Hobart (Hobie) Hendrix and Fred Hendrix.
He is survived by his children and their spouses, Cleo C. Hendrix II and Carolton, Yvette Hendrix, Suzette Hendrix, Deborah Hodge and Phil; grandchildren, Caleb, Joshua, Joseph, Matthew, Elizabeth, Rachel, Abigail, Brian, Noah and Isaiah; 11 great-grandchildren; sister, Patsy Babb; and 15 nieces and nephews.
The family would like to thank the staff and volunteers of the CADES program at the United Methodist Church in Farragut for their help and assistance with dad for 14 months. We would also like to thank the staff and assistants at The Lantern at Morning Pointe in Lenoir City for their care of dad over the past seven months. We appreciate the work of the medical communities at Parkwest Medical Center and University of Tennessee Medical Center for their care of dad. We are grateful for the church family and love shown for dad at the Knoxville Christian Center with pastor Barry Culberson. We extend special thanks to the ministry of Servants Hope led by Linda Dearing and the Intercessory Class led by Alice Foust at the Knoxville Christian Center.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with the Revs. David Thompson and Barry Culberson officiating. Family and friends gathered at noon Saturday in Loudon County Memorial Gardens for graveside services with full military honors by the Loudon County Honor Guard.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com