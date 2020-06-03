Christina Louise Wasko, 58, of Lenoir City, passed away Saturday, May 26, 2020.
She was of the Church of God faith.
Patricia was preceded in death by her parents, John and Patricia Wasko; sister, Cecilia Witte; and grandparents, John and Cecilia Witte.
She is survived by her brother, Stephen Wasko and wife, Janeen, of South Carolina; and several nieces and nephews.
Private family services will be held.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
