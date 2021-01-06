Charles E. "Tom" Walker, 86, died Dec. 31, 2020.
Born July 27, 1934, Tom was a traveling school photographer for more than 40 years with McEachern Photography of Loudon. Tom took thousands of school photos of kids all over Tennessee and Kentucky. His favorite phrase to get a good shot was “Smile Curley.” Tom was an avid woodworker and had many skills in all forms of construction. Tom always had a smile and handshake for everyone he met and never knew a stranger. He was loved by all who knew him. His was truly a life well-lived.
Tom was preceded in death by his wife, Audrey Faye Walker; father, James E. "Dunk" Walker; mother, Ruth Delaney Walker; sister, Elizabeth Davidson, her husband, Jake, and their daughter, Jeannie Davidson; and beloved brother, James R. "Jimmy" Walker and his wife, Bonnie Pruitt Walker.
Tom is survived by his son, Robert M. "Mike" Beach of Edgewater, Fla.; grandson, Michael Ray Beach of Clinton; granddaughter, Michaela Beach; and grandson, Brady Beach, both of Oliver Springs.
Tom was particularly fond of his constant canine companion “Kuddles" and feline supporter “Tomcat."
The family would like to thank his caregiver of several years, Janice Fine, and his many friends for being beside him and sharing his very full and happy life. Special thanks to Helen Gore and daughters DeAnn and Stacy for all their invaluable help and support.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Loudon County Humane Society in Tom’s name. The family will receive friends 4-8 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, at Loudon Funeral Home. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at Loudon County Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Michael Beach officiating. Online condolences may be extended to the family at www.loudonfuneralhome.net.
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of the arrangements.