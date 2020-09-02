Carolyn Jean Fleeger Weatherly, 76, of Lenoir City, passed away Aug. 29, 2020.
Jean was a member of Highland Park Baptist Church and a former employee of Maremont in Loudon.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 35 years, Clarence C. "Bud" Weatherly; son, Wayne Eugene Weatherly; parents, Vernon Fleeger and Margie Roe Fleeger; and brothers, Howard and Robert Fleeger.
She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Jessie and Stacy Weatherly; grandchildren, Shelly and Eric Weatherly; brother and sister-in-law, the Rev. Timothy and Dana Fleeger; sisters-in-law, Martha and Judy Fleeger; and cousins, nieces and nephews.
The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 1, at Highland Park Baptist Church in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 7 p.m. with the Rev. Eddie Click officiating. Family and friends will gather at 11 a.m. Wednesday in the Poplar Springs Church Cemetery in Kingston for graveside services and interment.
