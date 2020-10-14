Carole Ross Harris, 79, passed away peacefully Oct. 8. She was preceded in death by her parents, JC and Agnes Ross; husband of 62 years, Billy Lee Harris; son, Tyler Harris; grandson, Zachary Lee Robinson; and sister, Ernestine Ross Baumgardener. Carole is survived by her daughters, Michelle Harris Fritz (David) and Melanie Harris Robinson (Wade); brother, Gary Ross (Jama); grandchildren, Jesse Fritz, Tucker Fritz, Caroline Robinson, Bill Robinson and Dakota Steele; brother-in-law, Randy Harris (Diane); sister-in-law, Brenda Allender (George); and several nieces and nephews. Carole was a graduate of Lenoir City High School and Roane State Community College. She was retired from U.T. Medical Center where she was a respiratory therapist. Carole loved traveling and genealogy. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church. Friends may call at their convenience at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends gathered at 2 p.m. Monday, Oct. 12, in the Pleasant Hill Cemetery for graveside services and interment. The Rev. Kristie Banes officiated. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church. Click Funeral Home, 109 Walnut St., Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com
