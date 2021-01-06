Carol Steed Lewis, 82, of Lenoir City, went home to be with her Lord on Jan. 1, 2021.
Carol was a member of Dixie Lee Baptist Church, where she taught preschool children for 28 years and was a helper for four years. She sang in the church choir for 30 years and was on many church committees.
Carol loved gospel music and sang in several churches in Lenoir City. She was an avid Lady Vols fan, where she played her college basketball at University of Tennessee. She was a registered nurse, graduating in the class of 1960, at UT School of Nursing. Carol worked as an RN for many years for physicians in Knox, Loudon and Roane counties.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Clifford and Louise Steed; sisters, Mildred McCrary and Freida Wood of Loudon; daughter, Cynthia Satterfield of Kingston; mother-in-law and father-in-law, Zola and Monty Lewis; and cousin, Mabel Hickey of Loudon.
Carol is survived by her husband of 60 years, Ronnie Lewis; son and daughter-in-law, Kenny and Michela Lewis of Loudon; granddaughter, Tashia Johnson; great-granddaughter, Jayden Chatman; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Brenda and Joe Wilson of Townsend; cousins, Hopper and Imajean Steed Tipton, Larry and Danny Steed, all of Vonore, Greg and Anita Feezel of Calhoun and Grady Bingham of Ooltewah; nieces and nephews, Martha and Mike Thomas of New Smyrna Beach, Fla., Bonita Mitchell of Lenoir City, Chris and Jessica Wilson and their children, Patrick and Ava, Candace and John Foley, all of Maryville.
The family received friends 1-2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 5, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 2 p.m. with the Revs. Eddie Click and Steve Meadows officiating. Family and friends then proceeded to Loudon County Memorial Gardens for graveside services and interment.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com