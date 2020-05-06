Carol Ernestine Cook, 83, of Philadelphia, passed away May 2, 2020, at her home surrounded by family.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Maxine Bell; children, Melody Blake, Dana Kitson and Andrew Jacob; brother, Robert Bell; and sisters, Judith Bell, Leslie Goggins and Renee Sears.
She is survived by her husband, Edgar Cook; children, Robert Jacob, Anna Schoenherr and Shawn Jacob; and grandchildren, Raven, Nick, Aaron, August, Matthew and Christopher.
The family will receive friends 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Thursday, May 7, 2020, at Loudon Funeral Home. Graveside services will follow 1 p.m. at Loudon County Memorial Gardens. Please observe social distancing during visitation and the service. Online condolences may be left for the family by visiting www.loudonfuneralhome.net.
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
