Buford “Darrol” DeWitt, 61, of Lenoir City, passed away peacefully at his home Nov. 21, 2020.
Darrol was of the Baptist faith and was a longtime member of Shady Grove Baptist Church where Chris Everhart is pastor. He was a graduate of Lenoir City High School. Darrol was an avid sports fan and wrote a sports column for the News-Herald for many years.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Hollis Buford DeWitt and Lucille Moore DeWitt; grandparents, Hollis and Julia DeWitt and Cecil Bonnie Moore; and brothers-in-law, Lonnie Kirby, Bob Game and Vincent Hicks.
He is survived by his sisters, Cheryl DeWitt Hicks, Julia DeWitt Bunch (David) and Cindy DeWitt Patrick (John); nephews and nieces, Adam Hicks, Travis Wilkerson, Tyson DeWitt (Abby), Jaclyn Game McKenry (Michael), Jessica Kirby Rogers (Phillip) and Keeli Roberson; great-nephews, Carson Dean Rogers and Janson Kirby Rogers; great-niece, Chloe Rogers; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family received friends 1-3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 29, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services followed at 3 p.m. with the Rev. Dean Bandy officiating. Burial followed in Lakeview Cemetery. Darrol’s nephews and cousins served as pallbearers and great nephews were honorary pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Ronald McDonald House.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com