Bryan Allen Mullins, 26, of Loudon, passed away suddenly Thursday, Nov. 12, 2020.
He was a member of Howards Chapel Baptist Church in Vonore. Bryan was an employee of Hamilton Equipment in Knoxville. He loved racing dirt bikes, riding four wheelers and riding in the dirt.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Roy Mullins and Pawpaw Barney Tipton; and cousins, Brent Tipton and Zachary Mullins.
Bryan is survived by his son, Ryder Mullins; mother, Tammy Cannady; father, Brad Mullins and wife, Ann; brother and sister-in-law, Daniel and Jennifer Mullins; sister and brother-in-law, Sheena and Sam Fischer; nieces and nephews, Brently, Paizlea, Kayleigh and A.J.; grandparents, Hazel Crowder, Sally and Dan Sanes and Mildred Tipton; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.
The family will receive friends 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 18, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. with the Revs. Jon Henson and Linda Parton officiating. Family and friends will gather at the funeral home by 10:30 a.m. Thursday and proceed to Pleasant Hill Cemetery for graveside services at 11 a.m. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the funeral home to help with expenses.
Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com.