Billy “Bill” G. Lankford, 77, of Loudon, went to be with the Lord on Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home surrounded by his family.
Bill was a member of East Hills Baptist Church. The absence of Bill will leave a void in the hearts of those he left behind. He was loved by all. He was soft spoken, caring and a gentle man.
Bill was a graduate of Loudon High School and served in the U.S. Army. Bill retired from ORNL X10 plant in Oak Ridge. He also served as a part of Loudon County Sheriff’s Office, Loudon County Rescue Squad, Loudon Police Department, former Loudon City Council/vice mayor, umpired for many years and was a member of the Piney Ruritan Club. He had a great love for carpentry, woodworking and gospel music. He was an avid golfer and loved fishing, especially with his grandsons and friends.
Bill was preceded in death by parents, William “Bud” and Virginia “Virgie” Lankford; brothers, Bruce Lankford and Larry Lankford; sister, Carolyn Fields; and brother-in-law, Johnny Lawhon.
He is survived by his loving wife, Mary Lankford; sons, Bobby Lankford and Chad Scott and wife, Karen; grandsons, Chase and Evan Scott; sister, Phyllis Stimens and husband, Richard; best buddy Tyson; and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family and friends.
Graveside services were held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, May 5, at Loudon County Memorial Gardens.
Loudon Funeral Home and Cremations is in charge of arrangements.
