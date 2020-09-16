Betty Jane Williams Nix

Betty Jane Williams Nix, 79, of Lenoir City, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020.

She was of the Baptist faith. Betty worked at Yale & Towne lock plant for more than 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Homer "Buddy" Nix Jr.; parents, John and Della Tucker Williams; sisters, Louise Harris, Nellie Presley and Mary Williams; and brothers, Bill Williams, J.B. Williams, Charlie "Cotton" Williams and Mitchell Williams.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Jane and Sammie Dunlap; son and daughter-in-law, Steve and Deann Nix; grandchildren, Stephanie and Neil Zupko and Andy Nix; great-grandchildren, Clark Zupko and soon to be born, Beckett Zupko; and many nieces and nephews.

The family received friends 5-7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 12, at Click Funeral Home in Lenoir City. Family and friends gathered at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Corinth Cemetery in Loudon for graveside services with the Rev. Eddie Click officiating.

Click Funeral Home, Lenoir City, is in charge of arrangements. www.clickfuneralhome.com

